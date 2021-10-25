In the heart of Hornet Country lies this completely renovated ranch home on a cottage like setting. Sip your tea on the front deck whilst the birds chirp and the sun rises. Unwind your day on the huge 16X12 back patio complete with a fire pit for those fall gatherings. This little gem was renovated in 2013 down to the wall studs with all new drywall and a complete roof tear off and replacement. Wood laminate flooring stretches through the galley kitchen into the large living room while the 3 bedrooms remain cozy with brand new carpet. Bountiful natural light beams through the living room and kitchen windows illuminating the fresh paint. One level living with a laundry closet complete with washer and dryer off the kitchen. As you're falling head over heels for this move-in ready home find your way to the 25 foot deep garage with ample storage or workspace options.
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $90,000
