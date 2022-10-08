DOUBLE-lot on .46 acres with *NEW* 2019 fence installed along w/ professional regrading and landscaping that backs up to pond in Heyworth!!! Updated, open-floor plan home w/ 3 car and *NEW* 2019 heater added to garage! This beautiful traditional two-story home in the new and coveted Prairie Meadow Subdivision is great for entertaining with a front patio, backyard patio and humongous backyard to enjoy all activities! Hardwood floors throughout main floor! Open family room features natural light throughout, eat-in kitchen area, and access to backyard. Kitchen boasts a great size pantry with optimal storage, large butcher block island w/ seating, double over, along with ALL stainless-steel appliances w/ updated backsplash! Separate dining room for those special family meals along with a spacious main floor office or flex room w/ French doors. Upstairs you will find an elegant master suite featuring separate his and her closets, custom tile, oversized garden tub along with *NEW* 22 glass shower door! Laundry is a breeze in this home w/ a great size second floor laundry that accommodates plenty of cabinetry storage along w/ 2 additional bedrooms up. Basement is finished with 9 ft ceilings w/ egress windows, another family room down, an additional bedroom in the basement w/ full bath and storage!! *NEW* 2021 built-in storage in the basement added. *NEW* 2021 storage in garage and pull-down attic added. Make this home yours today!
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $475,000
