Welcome Home! You will love this beautiful, move in ready home in Heyworth, complete with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and tons of natural light! The first floor features a beautiful kitchen with an awesome pantry, main floor master with private bathroom and walk in closet and lots of space to entertain! The second floor has two bedrooms and a loft area, which would be great as an office, rec space or even play room! The unfinished basement with 9ft ceilings is just waiting for you to make it yours and finish how you want! The large backyard allows for kids and pets to run around and play. Complete with tons of landscaping, better than new construction!
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Normal native Leah Marlene is set to make a return to her hometown Tuesday as part of filming for the “American Idol” finale.
Leah Marlene is coming home to Normal to film an outdoor performance for "American Idol." Details:
A driver was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 9 about 6 miles east of Bloomington, Illinois State police said.
"It’s gonna make me cry," Leah Marlene's former kindergarten teacher said, ahead of the "American Idol" finalist's visit to Prairieland Elementary. "We’re just so proud of her."
The owners of a longstanding Normal business got a major surprise — and a business boost — after an unexpected shoutout from "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest.
Leah Marlene, who competes Sunday for a chance to reach the "American Idol" final round, has released a new song that she describes as "a letter of encouragement to my past self."
"If you told me a year ago that I'd be looking out at a sea of thousands of people right now ... I would have never, in a trillion, billion, kajillion years, believed you."
An apartment fire on the east side of Bloomington displaced residents Monday morning, fire officials said.
A Gibson City teenager was killed in a Wednesday evening crash on Illinois Route 9 about 6 miles east of Bloomington, Illinois State Police said Thursday.
Generally associated with Central America and first established in the United States in the 1850s, it’s taken armadillos 170 years to settle into Illinois. But as our springs become wetter and our winters milder, biologists expect a northward march.