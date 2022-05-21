3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $449,900

Welcome Home! You will love this beautiful, move in ready home in Heyworth, complete with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and tons of natural light! The first floor features a beautiful kitchen with an awesome pantry, main floor master with private bathroom and walk in closet and lots of space to entertain! The second floor has two bedrooms and a loft area, which would be great as an office, rec space or even play room! The unfinished basement with 9ft ceilings is just waiting for you to make it yours and finish how you want! The large backyard allows for kids and pets to run around and play. Complete with tons of landscaping, better than new construction!