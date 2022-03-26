Welcome Home! You will love this beautiful, move in ready home in Heyworth, complete with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and tons of natural light! The first floor features a beautiful kitchen with an awesome pantry, main floor master with private bathroom and walk in closet and lots of space to entertain! The second floor has two bedrooms and a loft area, which would be great as an office, rec space or even play room! The unfinished basement with 9ft ceilings is just waiting for you to make it yours and finish how you want! The large backyard allows for kids and pets to run around and play. Complete with tons of landscaping, better than new construction!
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in Central Illinois, killing two of the riders, police said.
Aug. 26, 1994 - March 21, 2022
One of the latest filings in a lawsuit brought by the business partner of Reditus Laboratories CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi alleges that threats have been made against witnesses who spoke against Rossi’s “pillaging” of the company.
NORMAL — A year ago, Illinois State's Antonio Reeves put his name into the NBA Draft before withdrawing it during the summer and returning to …
A home just a few doors down from Glenn Elementary will be purchased by the Town of Normal with the intent to put it back in the housing market.
Angler’s Lake Nature Preserve is a little known gem in south-central Bloomington filled with history, trails, a fishing lake, other ponds and wildlife — especially birds during migration.
When a Bloomington mom posted online asking for help painting her family's new house, she never expected to end up with a full home renovation. Four weeks later, her church community has transformed the space.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.
Ryan Pedon made the first official hiring to his Illinois State basketball coaching staff by naming Walter Offatt as assistant coach.
Developing story: Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner will retire at the end of April after about 11 years in the position.