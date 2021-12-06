3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $400,000

Country-like privacy at the edge of town sitting on 5+ rolling park-like acres filled with established perennials, berry bushes, fruit trees, and wooded hiking trails. This home has unique welcoming charm including a bedroom balcony overlooking the great-room with vaulted ceilings and Danish Wittus woodburning stove plus another upstairs bedroom which can exit onto a walkout private balcony. Enjoy the relaxing views from the 3-season sunroom or abundant windows throughout the home. Full unfinished basement provides possibility to finish or use the ample storage including a deep sink, washer/dryer hookups. The home has an attached 2-car garage with storage/garden shed on the property also. Imagine all the possibilities this home has to give.