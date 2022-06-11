Less than a year old ranch in desirable neighborhood in Heyworth. Open functional floor plan, no carpet!! Gorgeous white kitchen with quartz countertops and SS appliances. Beautiful family room with custom shiplap fireplace. Large primary suite, and two additional bedrooms up. Full mostly finished basement with family room, rec room and 4th bedroom and full bathroom. Oversized three car attached garage, backyard patio and large lot. A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said no injuries were reported after gunfire was called in to dispatchers early Sunday morning in east Bloomington.
An Earlville woman who died in a five-vehicle crash Friday south of Shirley has been named by the McLean County Coroner's office.
This week, upon the 100th anniversary of State Farm Insurance, Bill Flick writes a letter to the company's founder, G.J. Mecherle.
McLean County is now at a high community level for COVID-19, meaning there is potential strain on the health care system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Three Bloomington residents are accused of having a combined half-pound of methamphetamine Thursday in Bloomington.
An Earlville child who died after a five-vehicle crash south of Shirley on Friday has been named by the Peoria County Coroner's Office.
A vehicle collision injured three people Monday and closed the intersection of East Empire Street and North Hershey Road for several hours, police said.
The flow of positive energy and rising spirits materialized this morning at Hope United Methodist Church, where Isaac Simmons gave an impassioned sermon on the meaning of the Pentecost Christian holiday and how it showed them their personal calling to drag performance.
A Bloomington man remains jailed on vehicular invasion and battery charges.
Two people were killed and three were seriously hurt in a major crash on Interstate 55 in McLean County, authorities said Saturday.