3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $350,000

Less than a year old ranch in desirable neighborhood in Heyworth. Open functional floor plan, no carpet!! Gorgeous white kitchen with quartz countertops and SS appliances. Beautiful family room with custom shiplap fireplace. Large primary suite, and two additional bedrooms up. Full mostly finished basement with family room, rec room and 4th bedroom and full bathroom. Oversized three car attached garage, backyard patio and large lot. A must see!