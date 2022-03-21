 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $169,900

This home is not only move-in ready, in a great neighborhood with no backyard neighbors but also meticulously maintained. Over 1500sq ft of living on the main floor! Flawless hardwood floors flow from the large living room into the kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, all with ample closet space. Enjoy the warm weather ahead in the fenced-in backyard or on the deck with the option of putting up a sun shade(the Seller is leaving for you) to stay cool! Also staying is the garage heater in the oversized 2 car garage.

