3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $125,000

Three bedroom 1.5 bath home with a potential for 4th bedroom on almost half acre corner lot. First floor master with laundry on main floor. Flooring replaced & doors widened for wheelchair access. Large family room currently divided into 2 living rooms but can easily be converted back. 25x10 three seasons room with lots of light. Oversized lot with 2 car garage and 2 newer sheds (2014). Roof & HVAC around 10 years old & in great condition. Basement is clean, dry and perfect for storage. Refrigerator, washer & dryer replaced in 2019, gas stove in 2016.