This spacious home offers ample outdoor space with it's large lot and 30X24 garage. This 2 story home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with main level laundry room! This home has a full bathroom with shower on the main level and a spacious dining room and living room. Enclosed front porch and back screened porch offer extra outdoor living. Great opportunity with some TLC for a rental property. Very well maintained inside, just in need of some outside love. Home has half of a metal roof, due to delays in getting a company back out to finish, other half was not completed. Water heater is only 1 year old and furnace/AC are in working condition. Located in the great little town of Heyworth, just 10 minutes from Bloomington! Wonderful school district and convenient stores/grocery store near by. All appliances stay, except fridge (not in working order).
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $103,000
