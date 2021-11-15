3 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $69,900

Peaceful bungalow near park and downtown Gridley. Many updates including high efficiency furnace 2012, central air conditioning 2017, new water heater 2018, Pex plumbing throughout 2016, new roof 2020 as well as several replacement windows. Yard is fenced, siding is vinyl and the utility room is on the first floor. Beautiful chandelier in the dining room illuminates hardwood floors. 10 foot ceilings are a beautiful touch. Some cosmetic opportunities exist making this a perfect option for creative families, investors and anyone wanting to make this house their home.