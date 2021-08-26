3 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $69,900

Very well maintained home. Owner lived here since 1952. Master bedroom is on main level & has a large walk-in closet. House has both a family room w/ built-ins & a living room. New shingles were installed on the house & garage in July 2021 w/ a 10 yr labor warranty. Siding & windows replaced in 2005. Furnace w/ humidifier & water heater new in 2015. Updated electrical breaker box in 2012. Newer sidewalks in 2008. House is on a very large lot & has a large shed for storage. This house is an estate, so it is being sold "as is."