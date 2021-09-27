 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $179,900

Wow! This one is a must see! This 3 bed 2.5 bath ranch has been meticulously maintained and pride of ownership shows throughout! This spacious home has so much to offer. Some features and upgrades this home has to offer include; wood floors on main level in 2018, whole house interior paint in 2018, basement bathroom remodel 2020, extensive professional landscaping 2021, shower glass doors in main floor full bath 2021, amazing outdoor patio and entertaining space with fire pit 2017, retaining wall/two off street parking spots off Market St. (side street) 2019, drop ceiling and lighting in garage 2021, drop ceiling and lighting in basement 2018, floor drain and utility sink in garage (plumbed to sanitary drain) 2020, reverse osmosis system, trex decking on front and back porches/decks, spacious storage shed, and gutter guards on gutters. Appliances will stay with the right offer. You will not want to miss out on this one!

