3 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $140,000

Great well kept home! Oversized garage, updated kitchen. 3 bedrooms on main. Gorgeous original woodwork and built-ins. 26 x 9 enclosed front porch. Hardwood under main floor carpet. Backs to play ground/city park with lots of activities. Whole house generator (tests Tuesday morning) , HVAC 2019, Roof 2015, HWH 2020, and some newer windows. Lots to love.

