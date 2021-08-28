Lakefront Luxury! This 5 year old custom built home sits on over a half acre in the desirable Lakes at Oak Valley subdivision. Conveniently located between Bloomington and Peoria with direct interstate access, this impeccably maintained ranch is the perfect place to call home. Spray foam insulation and high efficiency mechanicals keep the energy bills low. The master bedroom is an oasis with a beautiful lake view from bed and custom walkthrough master closet. An oversized laundry room, built in coffee bar, high end stainless steel appliances (including a fast cook oven) and open floor plan will make even the most discerning buyer quickly fall in love with this home! Home security, radon, and water filtration systems, as well as a whole house standby generator bring peace of mind in any situation. Huge unfinished basement with bath rough in affords endless options for future living space. The icing on the cake is the enviable back deck complete with grill, saltwater hot tub (ceramic filters), covered/curtained sitting area and fireplace. This home is nothing short of amazing!!
3 Bedroom Home in Goodfield - $385,000
