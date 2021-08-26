 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ellsworth - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ellsworth - $65,000

Enjoy small town living in this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with large 0.57 acre lot and 2 Car attached garage and 2 car detached garage. New roof 2014 , new septic 2001 , property is a modular home. SOLD AS IS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus Laboratories said 361 additional cases of the Delta variant and its sub-variants were detected during a sequencing run on Aug. 12. Those cases were comprised of people from all over Illinois, and accounted for 99% of all sequenced positives.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News