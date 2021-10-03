Have you been waiting for a house to come on the market that you can make your very own? Well this one is for you! There wouldn't be anything that you would have to do right away. You could simply move right in and take your time doing the updates you want to do as you live in the home. Tons of potential! All rooms are fantastic sized, it sits on a big lot and has a 2 car garage with extra storage space. The 13x27 living room could be used as one big living room, living room/office space or even split it up and make a main floor master bedroom! Main floor sub-flooring was all replaced. The vinyl flooring is easy to remove so you can put the flooring in that you have been dreaming of! This home has awesome french doors, beautiful natural light, 2 covered porches, plenty of storage and built ins, and you can choose between main floor or basement laundry. You'll be surprised how great of shape the basement is in! Come take a look for yourself and see what this home has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
Nearly 80 years after it was built, the former Quinn's Shell gas station in downtown Bloomington is slated for demolition.
The teachers' lawsuit argues that such mandates are up to the local health departments, not the school boards.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
More details being released Tuesday about a shooting Monday evening in Bloomington.
A Normal man is in custody on accusations that he battered a firefighter.
Federal prosecutors said Matthew Namoff, 25, ran a “significant bookmaking operation” at ISU.
Manufacturing delays, production and delivery employee shortages and other factors have forced Central Illinois schools to shift menus to meet students’ needs even when large portions of their food orders aren’t being filled.
The Bloomington District 87 school board met Monday, but the student’s parent agreed to withdraw and enroll in the Regional Alternative School.