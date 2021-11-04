3 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $86,000

Tons of potential!!! There wouldn't be anything that you would have to do right away. You could simply move right in and take your time doing the updates you want to do as you live in the home. All rooms are fantastic sized, it sits on a big lot and has a 2 car garage with extra storage space. The 13x27 living room could be used as one big living room, living room/office space or even split it up and make a main floor master bedroom! Main floor sub-flooring was all replaced. The vinyl flooring is easy to remove so you can put the flooring in that you have been dreaming of! This home has awesome french doors, beautiful natural light, 2 covered porches, plenty of storage and built ins, and you can choose between main floor or basement laundry. You'll be surprised how great of shape the basement is in for an 100 year old home! Come take a look for yourself and see what this home has to offer.