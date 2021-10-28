 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $84,900

Cozy 1.5 Story, 3 Bedroom Home on the Edge of Town. Large carpeted living room. Updated kitchen with eat-in area and standard appliance package. Spacious main floor bedroom with built-in closets and storage. Main floor bath with tub and shower combo. Two additional bedrooms on second level with built-in dressers. Main floor laundry/utility room. Attached 2-car garage, patio, shed, and beautiful back yard view. HVAC (2019), 40 gallon water heater (2020), gutters (2019), and garage doors and openers (2020). Move in Ready!

