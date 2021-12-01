Large brick front ranch at El Paso golf course with TONS of garage/shed space (3 car attached w. work space & detached shed w/ overhead door-large enough to house an additional 2 small cars)! You'll love the split plan design, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & laundry all on the main level. Upon entry, you'll enjoy the covered front porch, large foyer with hardwood flooring & spacious living room with cathedral ceiling & floor to ceiling brick gas fireplace. The spacious kitchen will not disappoint with tons of cabinets & counter space, large island & breakfast bar. All kitchen appliances will remain. Great eat-in space with access to large deck with pergola & screened gazebo. Additional formal dining space also. Master suite features walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, makeup vanity & shower. Throughout the 4,700 sq ft home you are sure to enjoy the abundance of large windows sharing tons of natural light & allowing you to enjoy the country views with no backyard neighbors. Such a great layout with laundry & 1/2 bath near back entrance. Access to the basement from both the house & garage. So much space below including a large family room with second beautiful brick gas fireplace & large brick bar, 3 additional rooms, a 3rd full bath & tons of storage. Then, what a garage!!! 36'x24' plus a 12'x9' bump-out with built-in workbench. This garage is heated with a floor drain and direct access to the basement, main level & side yard. In addition, there is a fantastic detached 36'x12' shed with a loft & overhead door. If that's not enough, this property also comes with another storage shed! Great area, great home, great lot!
3 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The football state finals will be held Friday and Saturday at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois in DeKalb. Here's the schedule:
Katelynn Shennett almost didn’t audition for “Chicago Fire,” but it’s lucky she did. What she expected to be a three-episode run has turned into a recurring role on Dick Wolf’s popular firehouse drama, now in its 10th season on NBC.
Bloomington firefighters remained on the scene of an apartment fire that led to the entire building being evacuated Thursday night in southeast Bloomington.
Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen.
An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.
A man charged with the 1992 murder of a woman in Niles is back in Illinois and behind bars following a court appearance Tuesday.
The woman, 23, was struck at West College Avenue and Kingsley Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
With a new COVID-19 variant gaining attention worldwide and 383 new cases in the county, the McLean County Health Department is urging residents to get tested after the long holiday weekend.
The civil complaint was filed in August on behalf of Tanya Blumenshine.
It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but a slew of nations moved to restrict travel from Africa. Here's what you need to know, plus more updates and the latest data on infections and vaccination.