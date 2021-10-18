3 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $159,900

Great Ranch home located on a quiet street. Main floor features a large family room with beautiful hardwood floors, ample size kitchen with all appliances remaining. 2/3 great size bedrooms upstairs with an additional room in the finished basement. No Egress window. 3rd bedroom upstairs currently used as a dining room. Finished basement has an addition family room and wood burning fireplace. Large fully fenced backyard offers nice privacy. Detached oversized 1 car garage is steps from back door. Over 1000 sq. Ft finished above grade with additional finished sq footage in the basement. This home is bigger than it looks. Updates include: fridge 2020, vinyl windows, hvac, roof (5 years), water heater 2014. Home is in an estate and sold "as is." No known issues.