3 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $149,900

Classic 2-Story Home on Nicely Landscaped Lot! Enter into bright enclosed porch with nice laminate floors. Lovely hardwood floors and original woodwork on main level of the home. Large living room with leaded glass windows. Cozy family room with brick, gas log fireplace. Separate dining room with built-in, leather covered seats and beautiful built-in hutch. Updated, eat-in kitchen with standard appliance package. Main floor bath. Main floor laundry. Large master bedroom with sitting area and hardwood floors. Two additional bedrooms and one full bath complete the second level. Stairs to attic are perfect for storage, or, protect your treasures in the unfinished basement. Wrought iron fence, 1-car detached garage, and back yard shed. Many windows and water heater (2012). Must See! --- Click above and experience a walk-through with our Virtual Tour Video!