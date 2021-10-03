Classic 2-Story Home on Nicely Landscaped Lot! Enter into bright enclosed porch with nice laminate floors. Lovely hardwood floors and original woodwork on main level of the home. Large living room with leaded glass windows. Cozy family room with brick, gas log fireplace. Separate dining room with built-in, leather covered seats and beautiful built-in hutch. Updated, eat-in kitchen with standard appliance package. Main floor bath. Main floor laundry. Large master bedroom with sitting area and hardwood floors. Two additional bedrooms and one full bath complete the second level. Stairs to attic are perfect for storage, or, protect your treasures in the unfinished basement. Wrought iron fence, 1-car detached garage, and back yard shed. Many windows and water heater (2012). Must See! --- Click above and experience a walk-through with our Virtual Tour Video!
3 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
Nearly 80 years after it was built, the former Quinn's Shell gas station in downtown Bloomington is slated for demolition.
The teachers' lawsuit argues that such mandates are up to the local health departments, not the school boards.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
More details being released Tuesday about a shooting Monday evening in Bloomington.
A Normal man is in custody on accusations that he battered a firefighter.
Federal prosecutors said Matthew Namoff, 25, ran a “significant bookmaking operation” at ISU.
Manufacturing delays, production and delivery employee shortages and other factors have forced Central Illinois schools to shift menus to meet students’ needs even when large portions of their food orders aren’t being filled.
The Bloomington District 87 school board met Monday, but the student’s parent agreed to withdraw and enroll in the Regional Alternative School.