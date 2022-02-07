 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $143,000

Updated 3 Bedroom Tri-level Home on Edge of Town. Covered Front Porch and new landscaping. Large living room with lots of natural light. Eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, hardwood floors, and standard appliance package. On the second level is the master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, and a large main bath. The bedrooms are carpeted and have spacious closets. On the lower level is a cozy family room with a wood-burning fireplace, a second bath, and a laundry/storage area. Outside you have a private backyard, concrete patio, and 2 storage sheds. No backyard neighbors! Updates include Air Conditioning (2021), Vinyl siding & gutters (2019), New kitchen (2016), Hardwood floors (2016), Interior doors and trim (2016), Boiler (2014), and Vinyl windows (2014). Must See!

