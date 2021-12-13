Classic 2-Story Home on Nicely Landscaped Lot! Enter into bright enclosed porch with nice laminate floors. Lovely hardwood floors and original woodwork on main level. Large living room with leaded glass windows. Cozy family room with brick, gas log fireplace. Separate dining room with leaded glass windows, built-in leather-covered seat and beautiful custom built-in hutch. Updated, eat-in kitchen with standard appliance package. Main floor bath. Main floor laundry room. Large master bedroom with sitting area and hardwood floors. Two additional bedrooms and one full bath complete the second level. Stairs to attic are perfect for storage, or, protect your treasures in the unfinished basement. Wrought iron fence, 1-car detached garage, and back yard shed. Many windows and water heater (2012). Must See! --- Click above and experience a walk-through with our Virtual Tour Video!
3 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $139,900
