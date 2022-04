3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $750,000

27.5 ACRE PROPERTY IN TRI-VALLEY SCHOOL DIST.! PLENTY OF ROOM TO ROAM AND ENJOY THE OUTDOORS! THIS PROPERTY FEATURES A SPRAWLING RANCH HOME WITH OVER 4600 SQUARE FEET, MULTIPLE OUTBUILDINGS, AND A VARIETY OF INCOME PRODUCING OPTIONS! THE 27+ ACRES HAS A MIXTURE OF PASTURE, TILLABLE AND RECREATIONAL GROUND. THE HOME FEATURES A WONDERFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A KITCHEN,FAMILY ROOM, A 2-WAY FIREPLACE AND A NICE 20 X 13 FLORIDA ROOM. THE REMAINING ROOMS ARE GENEROUS SIZED WITH 3 BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN FLOOR, AND LARGE CLOSET STORAGE SPACE. THE LOWER LEVEL HAS RECENTLY HAD A FULL KITCHEN ADDED AND SHARES A GREAT ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE AND A PRIVATE STAIRWAY WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE ATTACHED GARAGE. THE ADDITIONAL 3 ROOMS IN THE LOWER LEVEL ARE VERY LARGE AS WELL AND THERE IS A SMALL WET BAR NEXT TO THE FAMILY ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING! IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR THAT PERFECT HORSE, LAMA, OR CATTLE PROPERTY, TAKE A LOOK AT THE 180 X 60 METAL BUILDING WITH A 100 X 60 LIGHTED AREA USED AS AN INDOOR ARENA! THE SELLER HAS REPLACED THE OVERHEAD METAL DOORS IN THIS LARGE BUILDING, THERE IS A 1-BEDROOM APARTMENT, CONCRETE AREA FOR VEHICLES,TACK ROOM, AND A WATER HYDRANT FOR LIVESTOCK OR THOSE TOYS OR LARGER EQUIPTMENT. LAY OUT YOUR ATV TRAIL SYSTEM THROUGH THE PASTURE AND TIMBER AREA AND USE THE METAL BUILDING FOR STORAGE/SHOP AREA. OR IF YOU LIKE TO HUNT, PUT YOUR DEER STAND UP IN THE TIMBER AREA AND WATCH FOR THAT PERFECT BUCK! THE CURRENT OWNER ADDED A HEATED GREEN HOUSE- PERFECT FOR A YEAR ROUND GROWING SEASON SINCE THE PROPERTY IS ZONED WITH AGRICULTURAL. THE REMAINING BUILDING COULD BE USED FOR SMALL ANIMALS OR EQUIPTMENT. THERE IS PLENTY OF FENCED PASTURE, WITH LARGE LIVESTOCK GATES-OWNER RECENTLY ADDED HIGH SPEED INTERNET, NEW ROOF ON HOME IN 2021,CONCRETE FLOOR IN METAL BUILDING,SECURITY GATE AT THE EDGE OF PROPERTY WITH SECURITY CAMERAS. TRUELY A ONE OF A KIND PROEPRTY!