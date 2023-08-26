This exquisite four bedroom, new construction is another original Kattelman design that combines mountain modern with Lakeshore Drive penthouse. The cornerstone of this stunning design is the stair tower featuring 16' tall windows reaching from the lower level landing to the second floor. No stock stair rail system here. This hand crafted open stair case with custom wood treads and stainless steel cable railing radiates a classic styling that will set you apart from all the rest. You'll enjoy the built-in library shelving in the reading nook on the lower landing. The gourmet kitchen features a Ruvati workstation sink, GE Profile Series stainless appliances, 9' quartz island, pantry with stainless wire pullouts and a wine station complete with wine fridge and solid hardwood countertop and shelving. Take a short walk to the front of the home and enter the generous flex room through the steel framed barn doors. With wood beams hovering below the recessed ceiling, working from home will be a pleasure. The modern vibe flows through every room and every aspect of this retreat. Comfortably nestled on a cul-du-sac lot with mature trees shadowing the huge deck, you will want to make this unique home your own! Tri-valley school district. Agent Interest.