Beautiful ranch in Tri-Valley schools, better than new construction on a corner lot! This stunning 4 bed 3 bath home was built in 2022 and has all the bells and whistles you have been looking for, lots of upgrades! Beam vaulted ceilings in the great room/kitchen/primary suite and 9' ceilings everywhere else. Beautiful custom kitchen with a stylish backsplash, quartz tops, stainless appliances, and a walk in pantry. Dreamy primary suite with a big soaker tub, dual separate vanities, a custom tiled shower with barn door style glass doors, and a custom closet. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the main floor. Stunning shiplap fireplace with built in storage and open shelving. Don't forget the gigantic living space in the basement featuring a wet bar with beautiful cabinets, quartz tops, and a full size stainless fridge. The basement also features a full bathroom and the 4th bedroom. Some other notable features and recent upgrades include; 2x6 exterior framing on the house, main floor laundry, two large storage rooms in basement, 3 car garage with ample storage space, radon mitigation system in place, metal fencing installed around the backyard in late 2022, upgraded lighting, upgraded to sod in the front and backyard when the home was finished being built, automatic blinds throughout in 2023, solid wood doors throughout, a sizeable covered porch right off the dining room, and beautiful landscaping surrounding the home. This light and airy open floor plan has so much to offer, come check it out before it's too late!