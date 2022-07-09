 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $489,900

You will love the openness and abundance of light in this striking 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath modern design with 3 car side load garage. Sitting on a large corner lot with stone and cedar accents, this gem features a 3 story open staircase with hardwood treads and custom steel lateral railing. Spacious kitchen boasts custom cabinetry with island seating, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and Ruvati workstation sink. Enjoy the convenience of custom built lockers in mudroom off of the garage. Generous master suite features WIC with custom shelving system, 5' x 5' tile shower and dual sink vanity. Large elevated deck overlooking huge backyard is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Agent interest.

