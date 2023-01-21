3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $450,000

Wow! Amazing ranch on a beautiful lot in Beecher Trails. This home has it all...FOUR car garage, large laundry/mud room, generous sized bedrooms including owner's suite with stylish bath, covered back deck, and lots of windows in the basement. The split floor plan offers a huge open living space on the main floor with a gas fireplace, dining area, and large kitchen with massive squared island. The huge basement has daylight windows adding tons of natural light and a great open feel. It could be finished to your liking and would provide lots of extra living space. There is an amazing covered porch off the back that overlooks the beautiful backyard with no direct neighbors behind. All modern finishes and efficient building quality!