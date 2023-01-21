Wow! Amazing ranch on a beautiful lot in Beecher Trails. This home has it all...FOUR car garage, large laundry/mud room, generous sized bedrooms including owner's suite with stylish bath, covered back deck, and lots of windows in the basement. The split floor plan offers a huge open living space on the main floor with a gas fireplace, dining area, and large kitchen with massive squared island. The huge basement has daylight windows adding tons of natural light and a great open feel. It could be finished to your liking and would provide lots of extra living space. There is an amazing covered porch off the back that overlooks the beautiful backyard with no direct neighbors behind. All modern finishes and efficient building quality!
3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eleven charges involving weapons and drugs are pending against a Bloomington man after a traffic stop.
Authorities were alerted after a neighbor heard bricks crashing and called 911, the fire chief said.
State Farm retirees expressed disappointment when they found out they are no longer eligible to use the company programs that helped them donate more to local nonprofits.
Two Central Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges, having been accused of strapping a patient facedown on a stretcher while taking him to a hospital last month.
A 35-year-old man was released after police arrested him on battery charges early Saturday morning at a Normal hospital.
Attention Pop-Up Chicken Shop fans: Here's more about the latest venture of owner Aaron Francis in the latest Eats of the Week.
Developing story: State Farm said it will outsource information technology services to HCLTech, an IT company based in India.
A Wisconsin woman was unable to escape when her vehicle caught fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down, authorities said.
Police said a woman needed hospital treatment after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Normal.
With help from the Illinois Conservation Police and Miller Park Zoo, the animal has been captured and is under the zoo's care. Officials are investigating where the animal came from.