3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $375,000

Rare opportunity to purchase a well-maintained walk-out ranch on almost 16 ACRES in rural Downs! Approaching the home from the secluded 1/3 mile drive, one can appreciate the privacy that being set back from the road and surrounded by mature trees can offer! The Kitchen is appointed with stainless appliances, ample cabinetry, an island & tile flooring. The kitchen opens to the spacious formal dining that includes a sliding door leading to the large deck. The living room includes a wood burning fireplace. The main floor master WING is quite large and includes a WIC, sitting area with sliding door leading to a patio and an en suite bath that includes a double vanity, private water closet, soaker tub and separate shower. The WALK-OUT basement is incredibly special with it's vaulted family room that overflows with natural light from the numerous windows, a game room, laundry closet, full bath, 2 bedrooms, storage room & furnace room! The main level and basement both offer 9' ceilings, besides the taller ceilings in the basement family room that feel like a 2-story family room. The oversized 2-car garage includes stairs leading to the basement furnace room. Tri-Valley Schools! A must see property, indeed!