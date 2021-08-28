3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $365,000

This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch has an open main floor with an oversized 3 car garage and covered patio. The bedrooms are split with a private owners' suite on one side and the other bedrooms on the opposite side of the home. The basement has daylight windows and tons of space, but will remain unfinished as currently priced. The home is framed and is moving towards drywall and stylish interior finishes. What a great opportunity to purchase a brand new amazing ranch in Tri-Valley Schools! Agent owned. This is the very popular Gossamer plan.