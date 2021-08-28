 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $365,000

This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch has an open main floor with an oversized 3 car garage and covered patio. The bedrooms are split with a private owners' suite on one side and the other bedrooms on the opposite side of the home. The basement has daylight windows and tons of space, but will remain unfinished as currently priced. The home is framed and is moving towards drywall and stylish interior finishes. What a great opportunity to purchase a brand new amazing ranch in Tri-Valley Schools! Agent owned. This is the very popular Gossamer plan.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus Laboratories said 361 additional cases of the Delta variant and its sub-variants were detected during a sequencing run on Aug. 12. Those cases were comprised of people from all over Illinois, and accounted for 99% of all sequenced positives.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News