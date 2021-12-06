3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $365,000

The well LOVED Litchfield plan, but bigger and better in Beecher Trails! This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch has an open main floor with an oversized 3 car garage and covered back deck. The basement has daylight windows and tons of space, but will remain unfinished as currently priced. This home has stylish interior finishes and great living spaces. What a great opportunity to purchase a brand new amazing ranch in Tri-Valley Schools! Agent owned.