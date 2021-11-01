Country living in a 3 BR, 3 bath solid Oak log cabin ranch on 2 acres ready for your family! Less than 3 miles to Tri-Valley schools! Bring your livestock - cattle, horses, goats, or chickens! The high efficiency furnace and AC were new in 2019. The new architectural roof was completed in 2013! Enjoy the convenience of a ranch home. Open floor plan with living room and dining room near the kitchen. The living room fireplace has a wood burning stove! The dining room has french doors that lead to the back porch. The master bedroom has a full bath. A full basement with 9 ft ceilings allows room for expansion for more bedrooms or an extra family room. The basement has a laundry room with a full bathroom. All appliances remain with the home. The water softener is rented from Hick's gas. Relax in the 26 x 12 screened in porch to listen to the birds and wildlife! Park in the large 30 x 36 garage with workbenches for your latest project. Enjoy the fire pit in the backyard for family fun! The covered large metal outbuilding has room for horse stalls and the chicken coop. So close to town, but very peaceful to have your own Homestead! Located 1.5 miles off Rt.150 - it's time to buy your piece of the world!
3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out first-round playoff scores from Class 1A to 8A here.
Sgt. Jon Hofmann told The Pantagraph Wednesday that the sheriff's office is still searching for a vehicle in the lake.
The fire Tuesday did not damage the building and no injuries were reported.
Prosecutors say Nathaniel L. Maloney, 18, Sage N. Raeuber, 19, and Andre T. Street, 17, entered a plan with a 15-year-old girl to commit the murder.
Bloomington and Normal police departments reminded families to only approach homes with exterior lights on during designated hours, and never enter a stranger's home.
Authorities on Friday released the name of the person killed in a crash in Normal.
The Tazewell County coroner’s office confirmed Monday the identification of a woman who was fatally shot Friday in Mackinaw.
Richard Sabbun, 61, is accused of unlawfully using his provided “DEA Number,” which health care providers receive as an identifier that allows them to write prescriptions for controlled substances, during his employment as an emergency room physician.
The autopsy results released this week in the Jelani Day case have not changed his family’s message.
Devin Lee Davis was last seen on Oct. 19 near Main Street in Normal, alone and on foot.