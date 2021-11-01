3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $359,900

Country living in a 3 BR, 3 bath solid Oak log cabin ranch on 2 acres ready for your family! Less than 3 miles to Tri-Valley schools! Bring your livestock - cattle, horses, goats, or chickens! The high efficiency furnace and AC were new in 2019. The new architectural roof was completed in 2013! Enjoy the convenience of a ranch home. Open floor plan with living room and dining room near the kitchen. The living room fireplace has a wood burning stove! The dining room has french doors that lead to the back porch. The master bedroom has a full bath. A full basement with 9 ft ceilings allows room for expansion for more bedrooms or an extra family room. The basement has a laundry room with a full bathroom. All appliances remain with the home. The water softener is rented from Hick's gas. Relax in the 26 x 12 screened in porch to listen to the birds and wildlife! Park in the large 30 x 36 garage with workbenches for your latest project. Enjoy the fire pit in the backyard for family fun! The covered large metal outbuilding has room for horse stalls and the chicken coop. So close to town, but very peaceful to have your own Homestead! Located 1.5 miles off Rt.150 - it's time to buy your piece of the world!