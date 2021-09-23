3 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $86,300

This home is located on a quiet street, a short distance from downtown Danvers with only a 7 minute drive to Rivian. Home is filled with old style charm and wood floors throughout. The living room has beamed ceiling and a wood burning fireplace. Has a nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and dining room just of the kitchen. There are 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 one the second floor. Has a full size basement for plenty of storage and can enter via cellar door on outside of house for easy storage access. Huge backyard for entertaining and taking in the beautiful evenings in the country. Located withing the Olympia School District. Updated in 2019: plumbing, water heater, most electrical, and a full bath remodel on main floor. Price reflects some projects to be completed. This is a great opportunity to put in a little work and make this house your home. Please allow at least 1 hour notice for showings.