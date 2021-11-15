3 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $350,000

WOW!! Incredible walk-out 1-story on the LAKE with lots of privacy and your own beach! You have to see this home to fully appreciate the beauty. Amazing 3-4 bedroom home with tons of updates and breathtaking lake views from EVERY room! Lake is very well stocked, making fishing a blast! Current owners have spent over $200,000 in upgrades since they bought! New HVAC August 2021, Stand by generator, 32x12 Screened Porch great for a day bed to spend those cool summer nights w/ nature, huge kitchen island w/ granite tops and dual sinks, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and much much more. Don't let this great opportunity pass you by.