3 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $170,000

Gorgeous move-in ready home with tons of updates done here!! This home was completely remodeled in 2021/2022 - bathroom, kitchen, the whole works. New furnace as of January 2022! Vinyl flooring laid throughout the main level. Large archways nicely open up the living area, kitchen and informal dining. The kitchen features a super cute breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances! Main floor laundry room is shared with the half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a spacious full bathroom. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet hall access. Basement is a crawl space on both sides with a walkway through the middle. Large 2 stall garage with attached shed that has large implement door. This home is ready for you!! Schedule your private tour today! All information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed.

