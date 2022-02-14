Country living at its finest with this beautiful property! Pristinely kept home - large master bathroom with walk-in closet, fireplace in the open floor great room/dining room and kitchen, large deck to enjoy the surrounding nature, walk-out basement 800 SF FBi pole building has cement floors, spray foam insulation - perfect for those extra projects or entertainment! Clearing in the timber with a walk-way to enjoy a camp-fire. Hundreds of perennials adds to the beauty almost year-round! This park-like setting will invite you from the first look to make this your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Congerville - $385,000
