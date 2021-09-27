3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $140,000

Come check out this nice Ranch style home in Colfax! 3 bedrooms 2 baths and a full finished basement with a potential 4th bedroom this house has a lot to offer. Fresh paint throughout the main level. Wood burning fireplace in the living room with it being open to the dining area and kitchen! Laundry on the main level in the master bathroom. The 2nd wood burning fireplace is in the spacious finished basement perfect area for entertaining! Attached heated garage with newer heater and a storage shed in the huge backyard. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. New carpet in 2019, new front door and door entering into garage. New roof in 2016 and professional landscaping.