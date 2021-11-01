3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $129,900

Absolutely adorable ranch home in the town of Colfax! Welcoming front porch greets you when you arrive. Large spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace opens to the lovely dining room. Lots of natural light, bright and light throughout. Charming kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Three large bedrooms on the main level and a full bath complete this cute home. Full basement is partially finished with a bonus room- could be another bedroom, a craft room, large family room and tons of storage. Another convenient bathroom and laundry room also in the lower level. More photos coming soon! Brand new roof! (October 2021) Ready for a new owner to love! *Grass under gazebo has been added virtually, grass seed has been planted.*