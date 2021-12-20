3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $124,900

Wonderful Ranch with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen with many cabinets and large eating area. Open to Living Room with stone surround woodburning fireplace. Master Bedroom with newer carpet and updated full bath. 2 nice size bedrooms and additional full bath. Basement has a huge Family Room, Rec Room, Laundry and storage space. Beautiful backyard with a deck and shed. 1 Car garage plus carport with storage and darling covered front porch. HVAC newer, Roof approx. 10 yrs. Manual generator stays. Don't miss this one!! This also includes additional lot. Now .66 acres