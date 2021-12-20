 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $124,900

3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $124,900

Wonderful Ranch with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen with many cabinets and large eating area. Open to Living Room with stone surround woodburning fireplace. Master Bedroom with newer carpet and updated full bath. 2 nice size bedrooms and additional full bath. Basement has a huge Family Room, Rec Room, Laundry and storage space. Beautiful backyard with a deck and shed. 1 Car garage plus carport with storage and darling covered front porch. HVAC newer, Roof approx. 10 yrs. Manual generator stays. Don't miss this one!! This also includes additional lot. Now .66 acres

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News