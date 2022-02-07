3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $117,000

Wow! That is exactly what you will think when you are being shown this home before you even get inside, because the curb appeal will definitely catch your attention. Really nice covered front porch that brings you in to the front door that lets so much natural light in. This gorgeous and nicely remodeled ranch home has all main floor living, beautiful vaulted ceilings and fresh paint throughout. This owner had a beautiful vision that came to life and now it is yours to enjoy, because it is absolutely move in ready!! The newly remodeled kitchen opens into the living room and dining room. Enjoy TV while cooking? No problem here! The kitchen has beautiful white cabinetry with amazing and new stainless steel appliances. All appliances stay with this home! How awesome is that shiplap island and backsplash?! Everyone wants that! How can you pass up a living room with a super cozy fireplace?! You can't! The dining room looks out on to the huge deck with built in bench seating. What about the much needed office space? Don't worry that's here too! Beautiful and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout most of the main level. Welcoming you down the hallway to the 3 bedrooms is awesome board and batten. The master bedroom is nice sized with a gorgeous accent wall, floating shelving by the bedside and cozy carpeting. This room makes you feel so cozy! The 2nd bedroom is also nice sized and has double closets. The full bathroom is amazing as it includes the washer and dryer, new shelving and a really good sized closet. You have to see the before and after pictures. Again, you will be thinking, wow! Heading towards the basement is the 1/2 bath with its new toilet and vanity. The basement is unfinished and can be used for storage space or potential to finish! Really nice wide driveway to the oversized 2 car heated garage that is 24x29! Plenty of room for 2 cars and storage. Yes, it is heated! A nice feature is that you can enter the basement from the garage. Also, what is really nice is that there is a gravel drive in front of the house that connects to Brook St. and the concrete driveway. That's not it. This home sits on a really good sized corner lot and is completely fenced in!! Did I mention the fence is new? Yes, that is new! This home has gone through an amazing remodel in the past 2 years and you just can't pass it up. Too many awesome updates to mention-almost $12,000 in total updates! Water Heater 2021 and Roof 2012. All this for the price? It won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $117,000
