3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $100,000

Check out this affordable, updated ranch in Colfax! Spacious living and dining rooms with new laminate floors. Bonus 8x10 room off the entry that would make a great office or art room! 3 bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Updated bathroom with new tile and large storage closets. 15x11 laundry/mud room off the kitchen. Newer HVAC (added central A/C). Roof 2018. Oversized 2 car garage.