 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $100,000

Check out this affordable, updated ranch in Colfax! Spacious living and dining rooms with new laminate floors. Bonus 8x10 room off the entry that would make a great office or art room! 3 bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Updated bathroom with new tile and large storage closets. 15x11 laundry/mud room off the kitchen. Newer HVAC (added central A/C). Roof 2018. Oversized 2 car garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News