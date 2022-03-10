 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Chenoa - $65,000

Large home in meadows on corner lot. Roof 2013, furnace 2012 and many updates in 2021, newer carpet on main floor, new kitchen floor, new back door, new kitchen window, new well pump! Come make this your home!! Cheaper than renting!! So much potential! *All information deemed accurate but not warranted

