3 Bedroom Home in Chenoa - $130,000

A great opportunity to get country living at an affordable price point. This home is situated on a little over 2 acres and includes a barn and a 2 car detached garage. The main level has been updated with an open floor plan and shiplap walls. There is an office on the main floor that could be used as a 4th bedroom. The laundry room was conveniently moved to the main floor as well right off the kitchen. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms 1 bath and a nice walk up attic. The septic was replaced in 2017, roof on the garage and house in 2020. Conventional or Cash offers only

