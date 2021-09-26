3 Bedroom Home in Carlock - $317,500

Surrounded by mature trees and country views, this classic Saltbox style Colonial home is situated on a private 2.72 acre corner lot* and only 10 minutes to Rivian, Evergreen Lake and Comlara Park! Primitive design features rustic wide plank pine hardwood floors, cherry cabinetry, tall cottage style windows, solid panel doors and hearth wall, the charming interior is true to style as the builder's craftsman skills are evidenced throughout. Main level boasts cozy living & family room areas, eat-in-kitchen and mudroom, while original dining room makes a great 1st floor office. Oversized garage w/attic can fit 3+ cars, 4 wheelers/mowers plus make a fabulous workshop. Garage and basement are both wired for 220 electric. 2-story machine shed. Roof/gutters (2007); WH (2021). Although this property is very secluded, the location is adjacent to two small developments that will give you a close-by neighborhood feel and a community where you will make life-long friends! *Two lots are included - 1.08 acre house (196'x215'x255'x208") and 1.64 acre adjoining forested lot (200'x358').