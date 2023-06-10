Gorgeous New Construction 2 Story home by Tennis Construction just 6 miles from Rivian! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath on over 1/2 an acre lot. Master Suite has a large walk-in closet as well as a walk-in shower. Eat-in Kitchen featuring an island with upgraded Quartz countertops opens to the living room. Added convenience of the 2nd story laundry, open concept home. Flex room on main floor can be a home office or a dining room. Unit 5 schools and easy access to interstate. Fiber Optic high speed internet offered by Telstar in the subdivision so working from home will not be an issue! New construction home at an affordable price. It won't last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Carlock - $299,900
