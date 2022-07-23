Gorgeous new Construction ranch home by Tennis Construction just 8 miles from Rivian! Home features split bedrooms (Master privacy) with oversized Master suite with walk-in shower and walk- closet! Main floor laundry, open concept with family room opening up to kitchen/dining area. Kitchen features an island with Quartz countertops. Unit 5 schools, easy access to interstate and fiber Optic high speed internet offered by Telstar in the subdivision- working from home will not be an issue! New construction home at an affordable price. It won't last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Carlock - $265,000
