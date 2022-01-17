Beautiful 2 story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath home with partially finished basement in Unit 5 School district about 6 miles from Rivian! The exterior has had some updates including the gorgeous brick columns on the front of the home. As you walk in you'll be amazed at the stunning updated foyer flooring with porcelain tiles and a marble in-set accented with eye catching floor to ceiling columns. Entire main level has been painted, new trim, lighting, and luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen/dining areas. Upstairs is 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with a walk-in closet and sitting area. Basement is partially finished with a 15x25 family room and full bathroom as well as plenty of room for storage on the unfinished side. Backyard is fenced so it's perfect if you have pets or young children. This home will not last long so don't delay!
3 Bedroom Home in Carlock - $195,000
