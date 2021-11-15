 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Carlock - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Carlock - $135,000

Large corner lot home in quiet, but convenient Carlock. No back yard neighbors. So many updates since 2018: new HVAC, flooring, most light fixtures, landscaping, paint, kitchen counters, and kitchen sink. Large storage shed included.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News