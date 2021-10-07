 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $99,900

Don't miss this updated 3 bed 1 bath ranch on W MacArthur! Newly renovated, all new carpet and paint can be found throughout. Ample storage areas include 6 closets and a spacious laundry area. The large kitchen allows for plenty of room to move and includes stainless appliances. This property is in move-in ready condition and will not last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News