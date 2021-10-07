3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $99,900

House is in good condition for the most part. Very nice home. Larger than it looks. Furnace 10 years old. Roof 4 years old, complete tear out of vinyl siding 4 years ago. Water heater 8 to 10 years old. AC works great, older unit. Close to Miller Park. Fenced in yard, quiet neighborhood. Close to a bus stop, close to the elementary school (walking distance). Very large kitchen and spacious rooms. New stainless steel refrigerator and stove will remain. Dishwasher, washer and dryer remain, age unknown. Property SOLD "AS IS"